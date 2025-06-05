Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 15,412 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clare Market Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15,412 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $332.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 162.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

