Clare Market Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 600 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 107,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $395.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.