Clare Market Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clare Market Investments LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 0.6% of Clare Market Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 106,430.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

