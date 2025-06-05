Clare Market Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clare Market Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

