Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.37. Citizens shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 1,686 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $47.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

