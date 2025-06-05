Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $3,712,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,553 shares of company stock valued at $40,387,620. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5%

CB stock opened at $291.98 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.02 and a 200-day moving average of $281.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

