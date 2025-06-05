Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.33 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.