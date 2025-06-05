Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $168.05 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,770 shares of company stock valued at $32,036,638 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.