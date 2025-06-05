Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 147,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 46,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 52.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

