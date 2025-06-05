Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 342 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 62,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IBM opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $165.78 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

