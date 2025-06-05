Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

