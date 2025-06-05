Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $410.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.42.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $388.77 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.49 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.51 and its 200 day moving average is $367.92. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $4,123,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 451.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

