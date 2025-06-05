Channel Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

