Channel Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 630 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,681 shares of company stock worth $87,081,236. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $460.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $491.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 903.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $500.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.38.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

