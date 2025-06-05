Channel Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cfra Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6%

BAC stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

