Channel Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMLF. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SMLF opened at $65.96 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

