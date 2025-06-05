Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $199.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

