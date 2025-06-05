Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $135.01, with a volume of 216419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEU. Bank of America began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $217,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,474,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

