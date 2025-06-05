Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 161.85 ($2.19), with a volume of 15641002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.15 ($2.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48.

In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,879.60 ($2,547.23). Also, insider Sue Whalley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,900 ($20,192.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,075. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

