Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.37. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 116,681 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.25 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 588,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.