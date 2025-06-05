Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7%
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.12.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
