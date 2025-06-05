Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,158,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,337,000 after buying an additional 807,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,606,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 136,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,319,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 103,978 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 866,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 755,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 134,485 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

