Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7%

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

