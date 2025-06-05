Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.89 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a 208.2% increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NYSE:CNI opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $126.78.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian National Railway stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

