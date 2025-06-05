Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,109.77 ($28.59) and traded as low as GBX 2,050.18 ($27.78). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($28.19), with a volume of 2,557 shares.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,903.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,109.77. The company has a market capitalization of £755.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
About Canadian General Investments
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
