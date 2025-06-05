Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $110.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $109.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Get Elastic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $84.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 152.76 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $513,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,140,100.24. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $302,660.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,318.56. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,071. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,084 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Elastic by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.