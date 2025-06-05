Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 139,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.17. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $116.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.78.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

