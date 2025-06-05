Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,060.51 ($14.37) and traded as low as GBX 937 ($12.70). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 937 ($12.70), with a volume of 149,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.68) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.51.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

