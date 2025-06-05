Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.33. Bumble shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 931,096 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Bumble Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $546.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative net margin of 54.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

