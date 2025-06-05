Brokerages Set PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) PT at $79.86

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAR. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $822,964.80. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 431.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.11 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $41.86 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

