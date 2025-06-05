Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 698 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,076,000.

IJH opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

