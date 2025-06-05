Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

PHYL stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

