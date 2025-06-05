Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

