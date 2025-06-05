Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSHQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 508,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 459,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,588,000.

BATS XSHQ opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

