Breakwater Capital Group Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

