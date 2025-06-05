Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,177.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 144,502 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,695,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

