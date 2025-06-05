Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.07 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FENI. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,740,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after acquiring an additional 565,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 545,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,173,000. Finally, Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,113,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

