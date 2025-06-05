Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $351.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.32.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

