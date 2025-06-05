Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 661.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 1.07% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,436,000.

IPKW opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

