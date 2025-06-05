Breakwater Capital Group Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,395,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.