Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 6,623 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.