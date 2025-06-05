Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 6,455 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEV. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.