Boltwood Capital Management Sells 295 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 496,164 shares of company stock valued at $35,671,587. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.