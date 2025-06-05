Boltwood Capital Management Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $261.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.00. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

Insider Activity

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.