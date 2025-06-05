B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. B&M European Value Retail had a return on equity of 43.85% and a net margin of 5.81%.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 318.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 319.20. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 254.60 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 505 ($6.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 545 ($7.39) to GBX 490 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 456 ($6.18) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.30).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.