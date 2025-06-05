BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

