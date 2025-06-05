BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

