BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 141,780 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $9.53 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.