BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

