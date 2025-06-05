BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

